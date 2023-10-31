US STOCKS-Futures mixed after previous session's rally, Fed meet in focus

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures mixed: Dow up 0.29%, S&P up 0.10%, Nasdaq down 0.10%

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Tuesday in the run-up to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting that will shape expectations for its interest rate path, while investors also awaited a fresh batch of earnings reports.

Wall Street's main indexes rallied over 1% in the previous session, rebounding from a selloff in the past few weeks that was sparked by surging Treasury yields and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

U.S. equities are tracking their third straight month in the red, with the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC on course for their worst October since 2018.

At 5:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 95 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 14.25 points, or 0.1%.

The Fed is set to kick off a two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, at the end of which it is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, according to the CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Investors will focus on the Fed's commentary at the end of the meeting on Wednesday to gauge how long monetary policy could stay restrictive.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan tweaked its bond yield control policy again on Tuesday, further loosening its grip on long-term interest rates.

U.S. Treasury yields slid on Tuesday, with the yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR last at 4.84%, a day after the Treasury Department said it expects to borrow $76 billion less this quarter than previously anticipated.

Most megacap growth stocks were subdued, with Tesla TSLA.O and Nvidia NVDA.O down 1.0% and 0.6% respectively in premarket trading.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as JD.Com JD.O, Alibaba BABA.N, PDD Holdings PDD.O and Bilibili BILI.O shed between 1.3% and 2.1% premarket after data showed China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in October.

Caterpillar CAT.N and Pfizer PFE.N are among the major Wall Street companies set to report earnings before markets open on Tuesday. Shares of Caterpillar rose 1.1%, helping Dow futures outperform peers.

The third-quarter earnings season has crossed the halfway mark, with 77.7% of the 251 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far surpassing analysts' estimates, per LSEG data.

Along with earnings, investors will also monitor a slew of labor market data throughout the week, culminating in Friday's non-farm payrolls report, for further clues on the strength of the U.S. economy.

Among other major movers, Pinterest shares PINS.N jumped 16% premarket as the image sharing platform beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates on a stabilizing digital advertising market.

VF CorpVFC.N dropped 7.9% on withdrawing its annual forecast, while Arista NetworksANET.N gained 9.8% on an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue forecast.

