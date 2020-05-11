US STOCKS-Futures lower on fears of another wave of virus infections

By Medha Singh

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday following a strong week of gains for Wall Street, as investors turned cautious about a second wave of coronavirus infections with several countries reopening economies.

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Chevron Corp CVX.N fell more than 1% in premarket trading, as oil prices tumbled after Germany and South Korea reported a surge in COVID-19 cases after easing lockdowns. O/R

Battered travel-related stocks, including Carnival Corp CCL.N, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O dropped more than 2% each.

Marriott International Inc MAR.O shed 1.8% as its quarterly profit fell short of already drastically lowered expectations, as bookings plunged.

Hopes of a pickup in business activity powered a Wall Street rally last week, with the Nasdaq .IXIC recouping all its losses for 2020 as investors looked past dire economic data, including a historic 20.5 million jobs wiped out in April.

"The market's confidence in positive news on coronavirus is looking overly optimistic, and there is a sizeable risk the opening up of the economy will be much slower than many think," said Ewout van Schaick, head of multi asset at NN Investment Partners in Netherlands.

However, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is still more than 13% below its February record high and analysts have warned of another selloff as macroeconomic data gets worse, foreshadowing a deep and lasting global recession.

"We think it's likely a stretch for investors to chase the move much higher from here," said Eoin Murray, head of investment at Federated Hermes.

After financial markets began pricing in negative U.S. interest rates for the first time ever last week, all eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's outlook on the economy at a webcast event on Wednesday.

At 7:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 223 points, or 0.92%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 27.75 points, or 0.95% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 61.75 points, or 0.67%.

In a bright spot, cosmetics maker Coty Inc COTY.N jumped 13.3% after agreeing to sell a majority stake in its professional beauty and retail hair businesses to investment firm KKR KKR.N in a deal valued at $4.3 billion.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

