US STOCKS-Futures lower as worries over economic recovery weigh

Futures: Dow flat, S&P down 0.06%, Nasdaq down 0.15%

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures dipped on Tuesday as worries over a slowing economic recovery overshadowed hopes that the Federal Reserve would maintain its accommodative stance a little longer after a soft U.S. payrolls report.

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Facebook Inc FB.O eased about 0.2% each, while Apple Inc AAPL.O and Google-owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O were slightly higher. Markets were shut on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Tracking benchmark bond yields US10YT=RR higher, banks including Wells Fargo WFC.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N, Citigroup C.N and JP Morgan JPM.N rose between 0.4% and 0.5%.

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Friday, while the other two main indexes posted small declines, reflecting mixed sentiment stemming from a disappointing U.S. jobs report.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have gained around 1.5% each since Aug. 27 following dovish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium where he again said that a stable job market was an essential goal for the central bank to start pulling back monetary support.

Easy central bank policies and re-opening optimism have pushed the benchmark indexes to multiple record highs over the past few weeks, but concerns over rising Delta coronavirus infections and its impact on the economic recovery could impede the rally.

At 6:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 4 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 2.5 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 23.75 points, or 0.15%.

Oil companies Halliburton HAL.N, Occidental Petroleum OXY.N and Exxon Mobil XOM.N were flat to 0.3% lower.

Columbia Property Trust Inc CXP.N jumped 15.8% after Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) said it would buy the company for $2.2 billion. L4N2Q92J1

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

