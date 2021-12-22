US STOCKS-Futures little changed amid lingering Omicron worries

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction on Wednesday, cooling off after a day-earlier rally, as worries lingered about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and its impact on global economic recovery.

Wall Street's main indexes ended with hefty gains on Tuesday, but few market-moving catalysts and thin volumes in the last two weeks of trading this year are seen aiding higher volatility. The S&P 500 index .SPX is up roughly 24% in 2021.

Investors looked for updates on the Omicron variant after Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands and South Korea re-imposed lockdowns or other curbs.

Most big technology stocks fell in premarket trading. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Meta Platforms FB.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O dropped between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O gained 2.7%, bucking a trend among its megacap peers. According to an interview released on Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had sold "enough stock" to reach his plan to sell 10% of his shares in company.

At 6:54 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 34 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 1.5 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 10.5 points, or 0.07%.

Pfizer PFE.N rose 0.4% after saying it will provide an additional 2.5 million doses of its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to the United Kingdom.

Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize COVID-19 treatment pills from both Pfizer and Merck MRK.N as early as Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported. Merck climbed around 1.1%.

Markets also awaited a meeting later in the day, where President Joe Biden along with U.S. officials and private sector companies, including FedEx, will talk about ongoing efforts to address supply chain disruptions.

A final reading of gross domestic product data is due at 8:30 a.m. EST, which is expected to have risen 2.1% in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate.

Separately, data from the Conference Board will likely show consumer confidence edged up to 110.8 in December from 109.5 in November.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.