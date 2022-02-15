US STOCKS-Futures jump on signs of easinng Russia-Ukraine tensions

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures up: Dow 0.90%, S&P 1.28%, Nasdaq 1.88%

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday on news that Russia was pulling back some troops from near the Ukrainian border, in signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Russia's defence ministry said that some units in military districts adjacent to Ukraine were returning to their bases after completing drills, helping alleviate fears of a conflict in the region.

However, it was not immediately clear if it was a temporary signal of any kind of significant pullback.

Markets across the globe were roiled by worries of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with the S&P 500 index .SPX and the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI ending lower on Monday.

Megacap growth stocks including Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Meta Platforms Inc FB.O rose between 1.6% and 3.0% in premarket trading.

Battered travel stocks including those of airline carriers and cruise operators also rose.

The CBOE Market Volatility index .VIX, a gauge for investor anxiety, fell back after shooting up to its highest level in nearly three weeks in the previous session.

At 5:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 310 points, or 0.9%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 56.25 points, or 1.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 268.25 points, or 1.88%.

