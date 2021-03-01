US STOCKS-Futures jump on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

By Medha Singh

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped more than 1% on Monday as Johnson & Johnson's newly approved COVID-19 vaccine and progress in a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package fueled optimism over a swift economic recovery.

Shares of cruise liner and hotel operators, and carriers including Carnival Corp CCL.N, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N Hilton HLT.N, Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N and American Airlines AAL.O gained between 1% and 5% premarket.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N began shipping its single-dose shot vaccine after it became the third authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the United States over the weekend.

President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday. The bill now moves to the Senate.

Sectors that stand to benefit more from an economic rebound outperformed, with Bank of America Corp BAC.N, Citigroup Inc C.N and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N jumping between 1.3% and 2.2%, and energy firms Chevron Corp CVX.N and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.O between 1.6% and 3.5%.

Wall Street's main indexes ended lower last week, with the Nasdaq suffering its worst week in four months, as a rise in long-dormant yields signaled bonds are more serious investment competition, sparking a pullback in high-valuation tech stocks.

Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O rebounded between 1.3% and 2.3% on Monday.

At 06:03 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis 1YMcv1 were up 318 points, or 1.03% and S&P 500 E-minis EScv1 were up 42.25 points, or 1.11%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 were up 186.75 points, or 1.45%.

