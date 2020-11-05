US STOCKS-Futures jump as potential Washington gridlock signals less regulatory risk

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday as investors were optimistic that a potential gridlock in Washington could reduce the chance of major policy changes, although concerns remained about the risk of a contested presidential election.

At 3:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 280 points, or 1.01%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 42.25 points, or 1.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 221.75 points, or 1.89%.

Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presidential race on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.

Meanwhile, Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine.

"Assuming that things stay somewhat as they are – that Republicans will retain control of the Senate - this is best of both worlds," said Philip Blancato, chief executive officer of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.

"The market will protect its capital gains and we are going to get a stimulus package either way. The worst possible outcome is a 'blue sweep' and a contested election."

Wall Street's main indexes had surged on Wednesday to close at their highest levels in more than a week, with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX posting its best day since June and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC since April.

Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Alphabet Corp GOOGL.O jumped more than 4%, while Facebook FB.O soared 8%, as investors bet Big Tech companies would face less antitrust risk under a divided Congress.

Shares of defense contractors Northrop Grumman NOC.N and Lockheed Martin LMT.N also rose on receding expectations of a cut in defense spending.

