US STOCKS-Futures jump as investors hold out for recovery

By Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick

May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes of a recovery from a looming coronavirus-fuelled recession amid signs of more central bank and government stimulus for ailing sectors.

Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N jumped 8.4% in premarket trade after becoming the latest retailer to report an upbeat quarterly same-store sales.

A Wall Street rally from April has lost steam this month as investors weigh hopes of a revival in business activity amid easing lockdowns against conflicting reports about progress in developing a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The U.S. stock market moved sharply lower in the final hour of Tuesday's session after a report raised doubts about Moderna Inc's MRNA.O recent coronavirus vaccine early-stage trial results.

"With headlines suggesting that more fiscal and monetary stimulus around the globe is under way and with the virus curve being much flatter than a couple of months ago, we would treat yesterday's setback as a corrective move," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the government and the central bank were considering additional measures to ensure the worst stricken areas of the economy received adequate support.

At 6:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 287 points, or 1.19%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 32.5 points, or 1.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 97.25 points, or 1.05%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs SPY.P were up 1.19%.

The heavyweight FAANGs group - Facebook Inc FB.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O - rose between 0.9% and 2.6% in early trading.

Big Wall Street banks including Bank of America Corp BAC.N, Citigroup Inc C.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N gained about 2%.

