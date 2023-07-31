News & Insights

US Stocks futures inch up ahead of more megacap earnings, employment data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 31, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

By Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged up on Monday with key benchmarks on track to end July higher, while investors awaited quarterly earnings from more megacap companies and a crucial employment report later this week.

All three main U.S. indexes ended last week higher as signs of cooling inflation and a resilient economy cemented investor bets on a soft landing for the country.

Upbeat quarterly earnings from megacap growth companies such as Alphabet GOOGL.O, Meta Platforms META.O as well as chipmakers Intel INTC.O and Lam Research LRCX.O have also boosted investor sentiment.

Second-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are now estimated to have fallen 6.4% year-over-year, according to Refinitiv data. While still negative, the forecast is an improvement from the 7.9% drop estimated a week ago.

The blue-chip Dow .DJI logged its longest winning streak in nearly four-decades this month, underpinned by gains in sectors including healthcare, financials and energy that had underperformed during the first half of the year.

"Markets are growing increasingly confident that we are approaching the end of the current rate-hike cycle and that a soft landing can be delivered," said Joshua Warner, market analyst at City Index.

"However, the future path of interest rates and the outlook for earnings both remain at the behest of macroeconomic conditions and data will remain key."

Investors will parse remarks by Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, due later in the day.

Citigroup raised its 2023-end and mid-2024 S&P 500 targets to 4,600 and 5,000, respectively, to reflect a higher possibility of a soft landing. The benchmark index closed at 4,582 on Friday.

Investors await quarterly reports from Apple AAPL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and AMD AMD.O later this week, while July ISM Manufacturing reading and three sets of employment data, including July's non-farm payrolls are also in focus.

At 07:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 44 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.5 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 2.5 points, or 0.02%.

Financial services provider SoFi Technologies SOFI.O gained 7.2% in premarket trading on reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Chipmaker ON Semiconductor ON.O added 2.2% ahead of its second-quarter results.

Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N shed 1.4% after a U.S. judge shot down the drugmaker's second attempt to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talc products.

Salesforce CRM.N eased 1.7% after Morgan Stanley cut the business software provider's rating, while UPS UPS.N slid 1.3% on a downgrade from Credit Suisse.

U.S. Markets Set For Strong Finish In July https://tmsnrt.rs/3OfmkDV

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
