US STOCKS-Futures inch higher on debt ceiling deal optimism; Cisco falls

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures up: Dow 0.06%, S&P 0.15%, Nasdaq 0.16%

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Thursday amid optimism over a potential deal to avoid a catastrophic debt default, while Cisco shares were hit by slowing demand for the networking gear maker's products.

Trading in the early hours was nervy ahead of retail behemoth Walmart Inc's WMT.N earnings and forecast, which will be looked at for any revisions, and its commentary on consumer spending trends. Its shares rose 0.5% in premarket trading.

Results this week from retailers such as Target Corp TGT.N, Home Depot Inc HD.N and TJX Companies Inc TJX.N have shown consumers turning away from non-essentials such as electronics and home goods in the face of high inflation.

Wall Street's main indexes ended the previous session higher after President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy reiterated their determination to strike a deal soon to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling, agreeing to talk as soon as Sunday.

"We didn't actually get much in the way of concrete developments, but negotiations are continuing and the mood was lifted by the fact that all the major players reiterated they want to avoid a default, which helped reassure market participants," strategists at Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

At 5:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 21 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.25 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 21.75 points, or 0.16%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI constituent Cisco Systems Inc's CSCO.O shares fell 3.6% after it said a large backlog of products due to supply chain constraints has hit demand for new orders from customers.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O jumped 10.8% as it beat analyst estimates for quarterly adjusted sales on strong demand from legacy titles "NBA 2K" and "Grand Theft Auto".

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc MU.O shares gained 2.4% as it plans to invest up to 500 billion yen ($3.70 billion) in Japan for new chips over the next few years.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he welcomed and expected more investment from global chipmakers in the country.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.