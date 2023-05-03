News & Insights

US Markets
PACW

US STOCKS-Futures inch higher ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 03, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Regional banks slip again

Fed decision at 2 p.m. ET

AMD slumps after weak forecast

Futures up: Dow 0.10%, S&P 0.18%, Nasdaq 0.18%

Updates prices, adds analyst comment in paragraph 5

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday after a Wall Street selloff in the previous session, with investors awaiting more economic data ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

Major U.S. stock indexes dropped more than 1% on Tuesday as regional bank shares tumbled on renewed fears over the financial system and as investors tried to gauge how much longer the Fed may need to hike interest rates.

Regional lenders such as PacWest Bancorp PACW.O and Western Alliance Bank WAL.N extended losses in premarket trading on Wednesday, with their shares down 1.7% and 3.0%, respectively.

While the Fed is widely expected to deliver a 25-basis point interest rate hike, investor focus will be on cues if further hikes are on the cards given inflation remains above the U.S. central bank's 2% target level.

"The Fed may want to deliver as little in the way of guidance as possible, keeping the door open for a pause or even an additional hike," Saxo Bank analysts said.

Major global central banks have embarked on an aggressive interest rate hike campaign, with the Fed already having hiked its benchmark rates nine times by 475 basis points to a range of 4.75%-5.00% since March 2022.

Ahead of the Fed's policy decision at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), investors will monitor private payrolls data as well as surveys on U.S. services sector activity in April.

Meanwhile, top U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to accept their party's debt-ceiling package or make a counter-offer, while a top Democrat said the Senate might try to advance a "clean" debt-ceiling hike next week.

At 7:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 35 points, or 0.10%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 7.5 points, or 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 23.25 points, or 0.18%.

Analysts expect quarterly earnings for S&P 500 companies to decline 1.4% from a year earlier, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, compared with a 5.1% drop expected at the start of April.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O slumped 7.7% after the chipmaker forecast quarterly sales below estimates due to a weak PC market, pushing rival Intel Corp INTC.O up 1.5%.

Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N gained 6.1% as an experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by the company slowed cognitive decline by 35% in a closely watched late-stage trial.

Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N slid 9.9% as the MAC lipstick maker forecast a bigger drop in full-year sales and profit on a slower-than-expected recovery in Asia travel retail and major market China.

U.S. Fed interest rate increaseshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nnaMVI

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PACW
WAL
AMD
INTC
LLY
EL
SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.