US STOCKS-Futures higher after U.S.-China trade deal assurance

By Medha Singh

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism from signs of progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

The pledge was made in a telephone call, the first formal dialogue since early May between the two sides, and came amid growing concerns that the deal could be on shaky ground because of worsening relations.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged new closing highs on Monday. The benchmark index surpassed its pre-pandemic high last week even as recent economic data pointed to a wobbly recovery from the virus-led downturn.

Later in the day, a survey from the Conference Board is expected to show U.S. consumer confidence improved slightly in August after falling more than expected in July amid a flare up in coronavirus cases.

Investors also await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's address on Thursday for hints on the central bank's next steps to support an economic recovery.

Among stocks, Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N, Amgen Inc AMGN.O and Honeywell International Inc HON.N climbed between 3.6% and 4% premarket on news they would join the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index .DJIA on Aug. 31.

The three companies will replace Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N, which were down between 1.5% and 2.4%.

At 5:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 159 points, or 0.56%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12.75 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 25 points, or 0.21%.

Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N, Folgers coffee maker JM Smucker Co SJM.N, medical device maker Medtronic Plc MDT.N are due to report quarterly results before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.