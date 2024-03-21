US STOCKS-Futures gain as Fed sticks to rate cut projections; Micron rally lifts chipmakers

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Futures up: Dow 0.29%, S&P 0.41%, Nasdaq 0.75%

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as chipmakers tracked sharp gains in Micron Technology and investors took comfort in the Federal Reserve sticking to its three-rate-cut view for this year.

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 notching a record high, after U.S. central bankers kept borrowing costs unchanged and indicated they still expect to ease interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024.

The CME FedWatch tool showed the market is pricing in a 76.4% chance of a Fed rate cut in June, compared with around 56% at the beginning of the week.

"The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting concluded on a more dovish tone than even the optimistic marketplace had anticipated," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

"The Street went into this meeting expecting three cuts this year, with the first coming by mid-year, and that is what appears to have been communicated, as Chair Powell did not push back against market expectations for a rate cut in June."

Chipmaker Micron TechnologyMU.O jumped 16.8% in trading before the bell, after posting a surprise quarterly profit and forecasting third-quarter revenue above estimates.

Peers such as Intel INTC.O and Nvidia NVDA.O added more than 1% each, while Western Digital WDC.O jumped 6%.

Investors awaited data on weekly jobless claims and business activity due later in the day.

At 05:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 116 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 21.75 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 138.25 points, or 0.75%.

Most rate-sensitive megacap growth and technology stocks also advanced in premarket trading.

AppleAAPL.O, however, fell 1.1% on a report that the U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to sue the company as soon as Thursday for allegedly violating antitrust laws.

Fed keeps rates steady https://reut.rs/496lORd

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.