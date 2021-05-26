US STOCKS-Futures gain as Fed calms inflation worries

By Shashank Nayar

May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped calm inflation worries, while a recent dip in bond yields supported Nasdaq futures climb for a third straight session.

Fed vice chair Richard Clarida downplayed the effects of higher price pressures on Tuesday, voicing faith in the central bank's ability to engineer a "soft landing" if prices continue to escalate beyond what is expected.

Fears of rising inflation have weighed on Wall Street's main indexes this month, with most analysts expecting a jump in borrowing costs in the short term as the economy reopens.

The U.S. personal consumption report, the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, is due on Thursday.

Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O added between 0.1% and 0.3% in premarket trading, helped by subdued Treasury yields.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR stood at 1.5672 after scaling a more than one-month high earlier in May. Higher yields pressure valuations for tech and other growth stocks, whose future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. US/

At 6:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 77 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 11 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 34.5 points, or 0.24%.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including those in Riot Blockchain RIOT.O, Marathon Patent Group MARA.O and Coinbase Global COIN.O rose between 2% and 4.6% in premarket trading as bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 for the first time this week.

Oil heavyweight Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N gained 0.7% ahead of its first major boardroom contest where climate change is a central issue.

Department store operator Nordstrom Inc JWN.N dropped 6% in thin trading after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by price markdowns.

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters URBN.O jumped 9.3% after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results and signaled accelerating sales in May.

