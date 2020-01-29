US STOCKS-Futures gain as Apple earnings take some focus off virus concerns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as strong results from Apple and other marquee companies kicked fourth-quarter earnings into top gear and overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
