US STOCKS-Futures gain as Apple earnings take some focus off virus concerns

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as strong results from Apple and other marquee companies kicked fourth-quarter earnings into top gear and overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Most Popular