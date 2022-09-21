US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors gird for another big rate hike

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures paused on Wednesday as investors braced for a hefty interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve for a third straight time.

The U.S. central bank is largely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points to a 3-3.25% range at the end of its two-day policy meeting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), which will be followed by a news conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The focus will be on economic projections, which is expected to offer insight into how aggressively policymakers feel interest rates must rise to tame stubbornly high prices.

The S&P 500 .SPX has hit two-month lows on fears that the rapid pace of rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy into recession and on growing evidence of the impact of decades high inflation on earnings outlooks from companies ranging from FedEx Corp FDX.N to Ford Motor Co F.N.

At 5:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 10 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.5 points, or 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 12.75 points, or 0.11%.

Meanwhile, shares of U.S. defense companies Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N, Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N and Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N rose between 1.8% and 3.2% in premarket trading as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first mobilization since World War Two.

