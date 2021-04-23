US STOCKS-Futures firm after tax hike proposal, business activity data eyed

By Shivani Kumaresan

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as investors awaited business activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery, a day after reports that President Joe Biden planned to almost double the capital gains tax spooked markets.

Wall Street's main indexes sank nearly 1% in the previous session following reports of the plan to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans, including the largest-ever increase in levies on investment gains.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the blue-chip Dow .DJI are on course for weekly declines, after four straight weeks of gains.

With the first-quarter corporate earnings season under way, focus will be on results from Honeywell International Inc HON.N, Schlumberger N.V. SLB.N and American Express Co AXP.N.

IHS Markit's flash reading at 9:45 a.m ET is likely to show business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors improved in April from the prior month.

At 6:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 41 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 26.5 points, or 0.19%.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks including Riot Blockchain RIOT.O and Marathon Digital MARA.O dropped 6.6% and 7.1% after bitcoin BTC=BTSP suffered hefty losses on fears plans to raise capital gains taxes would curb investment in digital assets.

Oil companies, mainly Chevron Corp CVX.N, Marathon Petroleum MPC.N, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Occidental Petroleum OXY.N, gained between 0.2% and 1.1% as oil prices rose. O/R

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

