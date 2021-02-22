US STOCKS-Futures fall on concerns over rising yields, inflation expectations

By Devik Jain

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered caution over pricey equity valuations, hitting shares of high-flying technology-related companies.

Shares of Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Facebook Inc FB.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O resumed their declines from the previous week, falling between 1% and 2.9% in trading before the bell.

A largely upbeat fourth-quarter earnings had powered Wall Street's main indexes to record highs earlier last week, but the rally lost steam on fears of a potential snag in countrywide inoculation efforts and inflation concerns rising from a raft of stimulus measures.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his semi-annual testimony before Congress this week is likely to reiterate a commitment to keeping policy super easy for as long as needed to drive inflation higher.

The Dow .DJI closed almost flat for the week on Friday, while the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC posted their first weekly declines this month.

Cyclical stocks have benefited recently from a rotation out of technology-related shares on hopes that they stand to gain from pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is subdued.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes have already reached 1.38% US10YT=RR, above the psychological 1.30% level. MKTS/GLOB

At 6:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 186 points, or 0.59%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 30.5 points, or 0.78%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 186.25 points, or 1.37%.

Boeing Co BA.N dropped 3.9% after a United Airlines UAL.O plane's engine shed debris over Denver on Saturday, prompting the planemaker to urge airlines to suspend the use of its 777 jets with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines.

Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N, which owns Pratt & Whitney, also fell 2.9%.

