US Markets
QCOM

US STOCKS-Futures fall as U.S.-China tensions grow

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday on concerns that a planned visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan could worsen tensions between the United States and China.

By Aniruddha Ghosh

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday on concerns that a planned visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan could worsen tensions between the United States and China.

The latest geopolitical uncertainty comes at a time when financial markets are already dealing with the fallout from a war in Ukraine, energy crisis in Europe, soaring inflation and tightening of financial conditions.

Shares of chipmakers, which have a large exposure to China, fell in premarket trading. Qualcomm QCOM.O, Intel Corp INTC.O, Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Micron Technology Inc MU.O and Nvidia Corp NVDA.O were down between 1.3% and 2%.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 24.50 points, its highest level in a week.

At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 218 points, or 0.67%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 32.5 points, or 0.79%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 124.5 points, or 0.96%.

Markets have kicked off August on a lackluster note amid heightened fears of a global recession, after data showed factory activity weakened across the United States, Europe and Asia.

Against the backdrop of a difficult macro-economic environment, investors have become increasingly jittery about the health of corporate America.

DuPont de Nemours DD.N fell 2.7% after the industrial materials maker lowered its full-year adjusted earnings and net sales outlook.

Caterpillar Inc CAT.N slid 6.9% after its quarterly sales missed market expectations due to supply-chain issues and the suspension of its Russia operations.

Pinterest Inc PINS.N jumped 19.4% as the activist investor Elliott Investment Management become the largest shareholder of the digital pin-board firm.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM INTC AMD MU NVDA DD CAT PINS SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular