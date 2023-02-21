US Markets
HD

US STOCKS-Futures fall as Home Depot outlook disappoints

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 21, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian and Medha Singh for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.78%, S&P 0.75%, Nasdaq 0.89%

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as fears that interest rates will remain higher for longer gripped traders returning from a long weekend, while disappointing results from Home Depot added to the gloomy mood.

The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chainHD.N dropped 3.8% in premarket trading after its fourth-quarter comparable sales fell short of estimates on higher supply-chain costs and weak demand due to inflation.

Investors will be focusing on retail giant Walmart Inc's WMT.N results due later in the day.

At 6:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 264 points, or 0.78%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 30.75 points, or 0.75%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 110.25 points, or 0.89%.

The U.S. stock market got a lift this year from its worst annual showing in more than a decade in 2022, as investors were hopeful that the central bank's rate hiking cycle was nearing its end.

However, recent economic data points to a resilient economy with inflation far from the Fed's 2% target, raising bets for two or three more 25 basis point hikes and lower chances of rate cuts at year-end.

Money market participants see the benchmark level peaking to a 5.3% in July, and staying near those levels throughout the year.

Yield on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=TWEB edged higher, in turn pressuring rate-sensitive growth stocks.

Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O fell between 1% and 1.4% in premarket trading as yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed. US/

Traders find government bonds as a safe alternative to investments in riskier assets like megacap firms.

In a bright spot, Meta Platforms IncMETA.O added 2.0% after the Facebook parent said it is testing a monthly subscription service called Meta Verified, which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID and get a blue badge.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD
WMT
AAPL
AMZN
MSFT
GOOGL
SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.