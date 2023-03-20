US STOCKS-Futures fall as Credit Suisse rescue, liquidity steps fail to quell bank scare

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.99%, S&P 0.96%, Nasdaq 0.70%

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as steps taken by central banks to boost liquidity and a deal to rescue Credit Suisse failed to quell investor worries of severe turbulence in the banking sector.

Traders are largely expecting the Federal Reserve to hit pause on rate hikes at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank SBNY.O snowballs into a bigger financial crisis. FEDWATCH

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Friday, with the Nasdaq .IXIC and S&P 500 .SPX losing about 1%, but the indexes ended with large weekly gains.

Over the weekend, UBS UBS.Nagreed to buy rival Credit Suisse CS.N for $3.23 billion in stock and agreed to assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse and UBS were down 59.6% and 12.5%, respectively, in premarket trading.

Separately, top central banks, faced with the risk of a fast-moving loss of confidence in the financial system's stability, moved on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world.

Back home, the Fed offered daily currency swaps to ensure banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the eurozone would have the dollars needed to operate.

"With concerns over U.S. and European banks likely to be still front of mind there is certainly a case for central banks to be cautious about the message they send about future rate rises," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"A rate cut this week is unlikely, and could even be unwise as it would suggest that the current problems are even more serious than markets currently believe."

Big U.S. banks like JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Citigroup C.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N slumped over 1% premarket.

Regional banks First Republic Bank FRC.N and Western Alliance WAL.N were down 21.6% and 5.3%, respectively, while PacWest Bancorp PACW.O was up 3.2%.

The S&P Banking index .SPXBK and the KBW Regional Banking index .KRX on Friday logged their largest two-week drop since March 2020.

Treasury yields edged lower on Monday, with investors flocking to bonds on worries over the interest-rate path the U.S. central bank may take.

At 4:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 316 points, or 0.99%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 38 points, or 0.96%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 89 points, or 0.7%.

Economic data such as existing home sales, weekly jobless claims and durable goods will also be on investor's radar for the week.

