US STOCKS-Futures fall as 10-year yields hit fresh 16-yr highs; jobs data in focus

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as prospects of an extended restrictive monetary policy pushed 10-year Treasury yields to a fresh 16-year high, while investors awaited key employment data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate path.

Investors will closely monitor the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), due at 10 a.m. ET, while a slew of other data including the ADP National Employment numbers and the more comprehensive non-farms payrolls will also be on their radar later this week.

The S&P 500 .SPX ended flat on Monday with utilities, often considered as a bond proxy, falling sharply on uncertainty over the U.S. interest rate path, with the 10-year Treasury yield US10-YT=RR scaling a 16-year peak following an agreement to avert a government shutdown.

"U.S. equities begin the fourth quarter as the tug-of-war between bull and bear camps remains," U.S. Bank Asset Management analysts wrote in a note.

"Persistent inflation, elevated interest rates and uncertainty over the pace of earnings growth in 2023 and 2024 remain headwinds to advancing equity prices."

Megacap growth stocks were largely mixed in Tuesday's premarket trading, with Apple AAPL.O, Tesla TSLA.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O falling between 0.3% and 1.0%.

Megacaps have had a stellar first half this year driven by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) hype, though some believe these stocks could lose momentum as yields continue to rise.

Fed officials reiterated the for "some time" with indications of another likely hike this year.

Investors would also look out for remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic later in the day.

Traders' bets for at least a 25-basis-point rate hike in November stood at close to 26%, while they have priced in a 45% chance for a hike in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

At 7:21 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 86 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 12.5 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 56.75 points, or 0.38%.

Supporting sentiment, oil prices extended their decline in early trade after falling to a three-week low on Monday due to strength in the dollar, rising bond yields and mixed supply signals.

Among individual stocks, Airbnb ABNB.O fell 2.4% after Keybanc downgraded the vacation lodging platform's stock to "sector weight".

Point Biopharma GlobalPNT.O surged 84.7% as Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N is set to buy the cancer therapy developer for $1.4 billion, both companies said.

McCormickMKC.N dipped 3.0% after the spice maker missed third quarter sales estimates.

