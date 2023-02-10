US STOCKS-Futures fall amid rising yields; Lyft sinks on dour profit outlook

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Futures down: Nasdaq 0.79%, S&P 0.37%, Dow 0.18%

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit far below estimates.

Wall Street's main stock indexes were set to clock declines at the end of a week dominated by hawkish commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, as more than half of the companies on the S&P 500 .SPX index wrap up quarterly earnings.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC eyed its first weekly fall this year, tracking declines of nearly 2%.

Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR rose to its highest level in more than a month, last at 3.69%, up 2.9 basis points. U.S. stock indexes fell in the previous session as Treasury yields gained after an auction of 30-year bonds went poorly. US/

Rate-sensitive growth companies led declines in premarket trading on Friday, with Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O down between 0.2% and 2.8%.

Rising Treasury yields put valuations of growth stocks under pressure, which was also a recurring theme for 2022.

Lyft IncLYFT.O plummeted 32.9% after it also lowered prices, raising concerns it was falling behind bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N. Uber shares dropped 3.7%.

At 5:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 60 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 15 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 97.75 points, or 0.79%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

