US STOCKS-Futures fall after Snapchat owner's profit warning

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Futures down: Dow 0.71%, S&P 1.09%, Nasdaq 1.68%

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as a weak forecast from Snap Inc hit shares of social media companies, a day after Wall Street enjoyed a relief rally.

The Snapchat owner's shares SNAP.N plummeted 29.3% in premarket trading after the company slashed its second-quarter earnings forecast and said the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month.

Google-owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Twitter Inc TWTR.N, Meta Platforms Inc FB.O and Pinterest Inc PINS.N, which earn a chunk of their revenue from advertising, fell between 3.7% and 12.4%.

"Snap's warning has triggered fears that advertising spend has peaked for now," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

"When the (economic) outlook is gloomier, advertising spend is pared back. This will put investors in a bad mood and create more storm clouds just at the point when many were hoping the market slump was close to bottoming out."

Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply higher on Monday in a broad-based rally led by beaten down banks and Big Tech shares.

The rebound came on the heels of the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq's .IXIC longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust in 2001, on concerns about the impact of persistently high inflation on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.

At 06:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 227 points, or 0.71%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 43.25 points, or 1.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 201.75 points, or 1.68%.

Airbnb Inc ABNB.O slipped 2.3% after the vacation rental firm said it would shut down its domestic business in China from July 30, joining a long list of Western internet platforms that have opted out of the China market.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 29.39 points.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.