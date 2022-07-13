US STOCKS-Futures fall after hot inflation data

By Amruta Khandekar

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected inflation data in June sparked fears that aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve will push the economy into a recession.

The Labor Department's report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices that urban consumers spend on a basket of goods, rose in June on both a monthly and annual basis by 1.3% and 9.1%, respectively. [nL1N2YT184]

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the monthly CPI to increase by 1.1% and the annual figure by 8.8%.

The so-called "core" CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.9% year-on-year.

The 40-year-high inflation data makes the case for 75 basis points interest rate hike next week and comes ahead of the second-quarter earnings season, which will be kicked off by JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N on Thursday.

As central banks move to aggressively raise borrowing costs to stamp out runaway inflation, fears of an economic downturn have escalated, sparking one of the worst Wall Street selloff in decades in the first half of the year.

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 337 points, or 1.09%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 59.5 points, or 1.56%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 259 points, or 2.2%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Susan Mathew; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.