US STOCKS-Futures extend selloff after rough week

Futures off: Dow 0.70%, S&P 0.76%, Nasdaq 0.76%

April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, signaling a fresh round of selloff on Wall Street as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors already concerned about aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

Concerns around global growth reverberated across world markets, with Chinese shares marking their biggest slump since the pandemic-led selling in February 2020 and European stocks falling to their lowest in over a month on fears of strict restrictions in China.MKTS/GLOB

U.S.-listed Chinese shares like JD.com Inc JD.O, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd BABA.N and Baidu Inc BIDU.O declined between 2.9% and 4.4% in premarket trading.

Investors were also on edge at the start of a week that will see megacap companies like Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc FB.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O publish quarterly results. Their shares fell between 0.5% and 1.0%.

Disappointing results from pandemic darling Netflix NFLX.O along with surging bond yields pummeled high-growth stocks last week, bringing year-to-date losses in the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC to 17.9%. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is down 10.3% so far this year.

Traders are pricing in big moves by the Federal Reserve this year to control inflation after a series of hawkish remarks from policymakers. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week gave a "go" sign to a half-point rate hike in May and signaled he would be open to "front-end loading" the U.S. central bank's retreat from super-easy monetary policy.

Money markets expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a half point at the central bank's next two meetings. IRPR

At 07:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 236 points, or 0.7%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 32.5 points, or 0.76%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 101.5 points, or 0.76%.

Among other stocks, Coca-Cola Co KO.N slipped 1.1% even as its results beat quarterly revenue expectations.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N gained 2.1% after reports that it kicked off deal negotiations with Tesla Inc TSLA.O chief Elon Musk.

