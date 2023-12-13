News & Insights

US STOCKS-Futures extend gains after November producer inflation data

December 13, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday after a cooler-than-expected November producer inflation report, ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched final monetary policy decision of the year.

A Labor Department report said the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 0.9% on an annual basis, against average expectations of a 1% increase.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 50 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 7.5 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 45.75 points, or 0.28%.

