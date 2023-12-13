US STOCKS-Futures extend gains after November producer inflation data

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday after a cooler-than-expected November producer inflation report, ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched final monetary policy decision of the year.

A Labor Department report said the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 0.9% on an annual basis, against average expectations of a 1% increase.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 50 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 7.5 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 45.75 points, or 0.28%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.