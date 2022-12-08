US STOCKS-Futures edge up ahead of jobs data, recession fears loom

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures up: Dow 0.02%, S&P 0.13%, Nasdaq 0.24%

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged up on Thursday ahead of weekly jobless claims data, while fears of an impending recession brought on by an aggressive Federal Reserve kept investors on edge.

The Labor Department's report at 8:30 a.m. ET is likely to show a marginal uptick in the initial claims for state unemployment benefits to 230,000 for the week ended Dec. 3.

Last Friday, data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and increased wages, spurring fears that the Federal Reserve might stick to a longer rate-hike cycle as it attempts to tame inflation.

Further, producer price index and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey on Friday and November's consumer price data next week will also be in focus for more clues on the Fed's policy decision on Dec. 14.

Investors see a 93% chance that the U.S. central bank will hike the key benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%-4.50%, with the rates peaking in May 2023 at 4.93%. FEDWATCH

The U.S. central bank has raised its policy rate by 375 basis points this year to a 3.75%-4.00% range from near zero, the fastest rate hikes since the 1980s.

This aggressive approach by the central bank has stoked worries of a recession, with top executives of major U.S. banks and institutions including JPMorgan, BlackRock and Citi forecasting a likely economic downturn in 2023.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell for five consecutive sessions on Wednesday, losing 3.6%, while the Nasdaq .IXIC has shed 4.5% in four straight sessions.

Inversion of the yield curve between the 2-year US2YT=RR and 10-year treasury notes US10YT=RR has been widening recently, which is often viewed as an indicator of an impending recession.

"The yield curve is hideously inverted, recession is coming, and stock markets usually bottom only after a recession has started," said Luke Templeman, thematic research analyst at Deutsche Bank.

"But when the outlook is overwhelmingly negative, and no one is positioned for good news, markets can bounce on any unexpected positives that do arise."

At 6:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.25 points, or 0.13%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 28 points, or 0.24%.

Most mega-cap technology and growth stocks such as Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Meta Platforms Inc META.O edged higher in premarket trading.

Salesforce Inc CRM.N slipped 1.4% after Baird downgraded the software firm's stock to "neutral", while Rent the Runway Inc RENT.O jumped 15.4% after the clothing rental firm raised its 2022 revenue forecast, signaling strong demand.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

