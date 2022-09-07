US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as investors assess Fed path

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures: Dow 0.10%, S&P 0.12%, Nasdaq 0.14%

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday after two sessions of losses as investors assessed the outlook for interest rates amid signs of resilience in the U.S. economy.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC on Tuesday marked its longest losing streak since November 2016, while the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the blue-chip Dow .DJI closed at a seven-week low on worries over the prospect of tighter U.S. monetary policy to suppress inflation.

The equities selloff has gained momentum in September after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China.

Powell's speech on Thursday as well U.S. consumer price data next week will be parsed for clues on the path of monetary policy.

Recent data has highlighted momentum in U.S. factory and services activity as well as the labor market, prompting traders to place nearly 75% bets on a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the Fed later in September. FEDWATCH

Apple Inc AAPL.O edged 0.3% higher in premarket trading ahead of the unveiling of its new range of iPhone models and Apple Watches.

Nio Inc NIO.N fell 4.2% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported wider second-quarter adjusted net loss compared with a year earlier.

Coupa Software Inc COUP.O jumped 11.6% after the payment management software firm following beat second-quarter estimates for revenue and profit.

United Airlines Holdings UAL.O inched up 1% after the carrier said it was expecting a small improvement in current-quarter costs and capacity.

At 07:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 32 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.75 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 16.75 points, or 0.14%.

Meanwhile, Walmart Inc WMT.N, Target Corp TGT.N and McDonald's Corp MCD.N were among retailers that announced bond offerings in a busy post-Labor Day session.

