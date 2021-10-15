US STOCKS-Futures edge higher ahead of Goldman earnings, retail sales data

By Devik Jain

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday and pointed to weekly gains for major indexes, ahead of results from Goldman Sachs, which is expected to round out a strong third-quarter earnings season for big banks.

Shares of Wall Street's most prolific dealmaker were up 0.7% in premarket trading.

Strong results from a clutch of banks, including Citigroup C.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N, propelled the S&P 500 .SPX to its biggest daily percentage gain since early March on Thursday, while data on the labor market and inflation eased fears over the outlook for higher rates.

However, a Commerce Department report, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show retail sales fell in September amid continued shortages of motor vehicles and other goods.

The data will come against the backdrop of climbing oil prices, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, factors that have rattled investors and have led to recent choppiness in the market.

At 06:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 147 points, or 0.42%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 41.25 points, or 0.27%.

This week's move into rate-sensitive growth names such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL.O looked set to continue, with their shares inching up.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O rose 3.0% after a U.S. FDA panel voted to recommend booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and high-risk people.

Western Digital WDC.O slipped 2.5% as Goldman Sachs downgraded the storage hardware maker's stock to "neutral" from "buy".

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms Coinbase Global COIN.O, China-based SOS SOS.N, MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O, Riot Blockchain RIOT.O, Marathon Digital MARA.O added between 2.3% and 3.9% as bitcoin BTC=BTSP hit $60,000 for the first time since April.

Energy firms including Chevron Corp CVX.N and Exxon Mobil XOM.N gained about half a percent each, tracking Brent crude prices LCoc1 that scaled $85 per barrel. O/R

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Federica Urso in Gdansk; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

