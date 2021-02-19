US STOCKS-Futures edge higher ahead of business activity data

By Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, a day after Wall Street logged its biggest daily drop in nearly three weeks on a slide in technology-related firms, ahead of a reading on monthly U.S. business activity data.

The IHS Markit's flash reading on manufacturing and services PMIs, due at 0945 a.m ET (1445 GMT), is expected to show factory activity drifted lower in February.

The three major indexes slipped on Thursday weighed down by mega-cap technology companies such as Apple Inc AAPL.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Facebook Inc FB.O, while data showed a fragile recovery in the labor market.

Strong earnings, progress in vaccination roll-outs and hopes of a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package helped U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the start of the week.

However, the Dow .DJI was nearly flat for the week, while the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC were tracking their first weekly loss this month.

Concerns over higher stock market valuations and a potential snag in inoculation efforts have led to fears of a short-term pullback in equities.

BofA expects a more than 10% pullback in stocks which are trading at more than 22 times 12-month forward earnings, the most expensive since the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s.

At 6:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 38 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8.25 points, or 0.21%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 45.75 points, or 0.34%.

Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N fell 2.3% after Britain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage.

Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O rose 5.1% after it forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations, as demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools picked up during a global shortage of semiconductors.

Video-streaming device maker Roku Inc ROKU.O added 3.8% after it reported quarterly revenue above market expectations, thanks to an influx of cord-cutting subscribers dropping their cable packages for streaming services.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

