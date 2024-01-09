US STOCKS-Futures ease after strong rally; inflation data on deck

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures took a breather on Tuesday after a sharp rally in the previous session, while investors scaled back expectations for an early start to interest-rate cuts ahead of key inflation reports due later this week.

Megacap stocks Apple AAPL.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O slipped 0.6% each in premarket trading after steering a more than 2% surge on the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC on Monday, its best day since November. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX also drew close to its highest closing level hit two years ago.

Nvidia NVDA.O also slipped 0.1% after closing at a record high on unveiling new artificial intelligence components.

Data onconsumer and producer inflation expected on Thursday and Friday, respectively, will be crucialfor clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Some analysts expect greater attention around producer inflation figures after the recent downturn in crude oil prices.

"We believe core inflation data still suggests the need for a somewhat restrictive monetary policy," UBS analysts wrote.

"With the rate of inflation approaching the 2% Fed target, our base case scenario considers a soft landing in which growth slows to just below trend and the Fed cuts rates by 100 basis points, starting in May."

Market participants see a 57% chance the Fed could slash rates by at least 25 basis points in March, as per the CME Group's FedWatch tool, down from nearly 64% on Monday, amid mixed signals from policymakers on the timing of rate cuts.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bosticon Monday stressed the need to keep monetary policy tight, while Fed Governor Michelle Bowman retreated from her persistently hawkish view and signaled a willingness to support eventual rate cuts as inflation eases.

On the day, investors will parse Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr's remarks for his perspectives on the policy outlook.

Also in focus are quarterly earnings from JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N, Bank of America BAC.N and Citigroup C.N on Friday, for insights into the health of corporate America.

BoeingBA.N dipped 0.7%, down for the second day as the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board continued its probe into a recent mishap.

Carriers like Delta Air Lines DAL.N and American Airlines AAL.O slipped 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 174 points, or 0.46%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 22.75 points, or 0.47%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 109.5 points, or 0.65%.

Juniper NetworksJNPR.N surged 22.7% after a source told Reuters Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N was in talks to buy the networking product maker in a $13-billion deal. The server maker dropped 9.2%.

Unity SoftwareU.N rose 2% as the videogame software provider aims to lay off approximately 25% of its workforce, according to a Reuters report.

On the flip side, Netflix NFLX.O dropped 2.2% after brokerage Citigroup downgraded the streaming platform to "neutral" from "buy".

Ride-hailing platforms Lyft LYFT.O and Uber Technologies UBER.Nfell 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively, after the U.S. Department of Labor issued a final rule forcing companies to treat some workers as employees, rather than less expensive independent contractors.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.