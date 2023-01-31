US Markets
US STOCKS-Futures drop as earnings roll in, Fed rate decision in focus

January 31, 2023 — 07:49 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Johann M Cherian

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as disappointing earnings and forecasts from bellwethers including Caterpillar, McDonald's and Pfizer set the tone for the busiest earnings week this season, ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting.

Fourth-quarter earnings season took center stage, with Caterpillar IncCAT.N down 2.6%, as the heavy equipment maker missed quarterly earnings on higher manufacturing costs. .

McDonald's CorpMCD.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales, but the fast-food chain's shares fell 1.0% as it warned of short-term inflationary pressures.

Pfizer IncPFE.N slid 3.2% after the drugmaker's full-year revenue outlook for its COVID-19 products fell short of expectations.

Wall Street started the year on a strong footing and is set to end January higher, with the Nasdaq .IXIC up nearly 9% as growth stocks attracted investor attention earlier in the month.

The resilience in momentum stocks will be put to the test on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve unveils its plan to deal with inflation this year.

Higher rates tend to particularly pressure the valuations of tech and other high growth stocks.

Traders are betting on a 25-basis-points hike (bps) at the end of the U.S. central bank's two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June. 0#FEDWATCH

U.S. chipmakers, including Micron Technology Inc MU.O and Western Digital Corp WDC.O fell 4.4% and 2.5%, respectively.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd005930.KS stoked fears of pulling away market share from rivals after it indicated it had no plans to cut investments in chips, even as rivals lower spending amid a tough macro environment.

As many as 140 S&P 500 companies had reported earnings for the fourth-quarter by Monday. Earnings are expected to have fallen 3% this quarter compared with the prior-year, according to Refinitiv data.

At 7:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 111 points, or 0.33%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 11 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 50.25 points, or 0.42%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

