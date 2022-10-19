US STOCKS-Futures down as surging Treasury yields dampen Netflix-led gains

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Netflix leads gains among growth peers

Apple drops on report of cut in iPhone 14 Plus production

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield at highest since 2008

Futures down: Dow 0.44%, S&P 0.53%, Nasdaq 0.56%

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday as a surge in Treasury yields to multi-year highs amid rising interest rates dented gains powered by streaming giant Netflix after it reversed customer losses.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RRclimbed to its highest levels since late 2008 as a selloff in U.S. government bonds resumed, adding another hurdle for stock markets attempting to break out of months of declines.

Wall Street's three main indexes have notched two straight session of gains on the back of solid quarterly results from big U.S. banks, but they are still deep in bear market territory.

While some gauges of the equity market's health showed that the latest rally in U.S. equities may be the start of a sustained move higher, many investors are awaiting signs of cooling inflation.

Apple Inc AAPL.O fell 1% in premarket trading after a report of iPhone 14 Plus production cut within weeks of starting shipments, while other growth stocks Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O struggled to gain, rising just 0.2% to 0.3%.

Netflix NFLX.O jumped 12.5% after it attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide in the third quarter, more than double the consensus forecast, and guided for 4.5 million additions by year end.

"Netflix is the latest tonic for battered bulls," said Elsa Lignos, global head of FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Netflix's subscriber turnaround also lifted stocks of rival streaming companies. Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O, Walt Disney DIS.N and Roku ROKU.O gained between 1.6% and 2.7%.

"In recent days, two themes of European energy relief coupled with 'better-than-expected' Q3 earnings relief have taken hold, though it is still too early to judge and the bulk of big earnings releases don't come until next week."

Analysts have cut their third-quarter profit expectations for S&P 500 companies to just 2.8%, from an 11.1% increase forecast at the start of July, according to Refinitiv data.

At 7:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 135 points, or 0.44%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 19.75 points, or 0.53%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 62.5 points, or 0.56%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O gained 6.3% as the U.S. carrier posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years.

