US Markets
SIVB

US STOCKS-Futures dip as SVB Financial extends rout, payrolls data awaited

March 10, 2023 — 06:03 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.39%, S&P 0.30%, Nasdaq 0.04%

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as the selloff in SVB Financial shares extended into premarket trading, while investors awaited a key jobs report for more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Wall Street's main indexes recorded steep losses in the previous session after startups-focused lender SVB Financial Group's SIVB.O share sale to shore up its balance sheet unleashed fears of stress in the banking sector, wiping out more than $80 billion in value from bank shares.

Shares of SVB were down more than 41% in premarket trading on Friday, after slumping over 60% in the previous session, while JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Citigroup C.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N fell between 0.6% and 1.1%.

All three major U.S. indexes are headed towards weekly losses after hawkish messages from Fed Chair Jerome Powell stoked fears that the central bank would shift back to a large rate hike at its March meeting after having dialed down the size of its rate increases a month ago.

Traders' bets currently are split nearly equally between the odds of a 25 bps and a 50 bps rate hike at the Fed's March meeting, with rates seen peaking at 5.48% in July. FEDWATCH.

After a sharp rise in jobless claims last week raised hopes of the Fed likely softening its policy stance, all eyes are now on the non-farm payrolls data due at 8:30 am ET, which is expected to show slower U.S. job growth last month, with the unemployment rate staying at a more than five-decade low.

The reading is likely to show nonfarm payrolls grew by 205,000 jobs in February, less than half of the eye-popping 517,000 additions in January. The unemployment rate is forecast to stay unchanged at 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969.

"The strength of the January jobs data came as a surprise to markets," said Mark Haefele Chief Investment Officer, UBS Global Wealth Management in a note.

"While an upside surprise of this magnitude looks unlikely, the February report could remain too strong for comfort, from the Fed’s perspective."

At 5:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 127 points, or 0.39%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 11.75 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.04%.

Among other stocks, Gap Inc GPS.N fell 6.7% in premarket trading after the apparel maker posted a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and forecast full-year sales below Wall Street estimates, signaling a slowdown in demand.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIVB
JPM
C
WFC
GPS
SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.