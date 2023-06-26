US STOCKS-Futures dip as Russia turmoil dampens global mood

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.03%, S&P 0.10%, Nasdaq 0.20%

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday after a short-lived revolt in Russia over the weekend, while investors await economic data to gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening on the U.S. economy.

Traders globally were treading with caution after an aborted revolt by Russian mercenaries raised concerns over the stability of President Vladimir Putin and a potential disruption to Russian oil supply.

Shares of U.S. defense companies including Raytheon Technologies RTX.N and Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N slipped about 1% each in thin premarket trading.

Oil stocks like Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Chevron CVX.N dipped as crude prices reversed early gains spurred by the revolt. O/R

"Geopolitical events have caused markets to take a 'tread carefully' approach to start the week," Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade said in a note to clients.

"And while events in Russia over the weekend seem to have calmed down again for the time being, it has had the effect of putting safe-haven assets back on the radar."

A recent rally in U.S. stocks sputtered last week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony in which he signaled more interest rate hikes ahead but vowed the central bank would proceed with caution.

Most policymakers see at least two more quarter-point rate increases by the end of this year, while traders expect one more rate hike in July and see the Fed holding rates steady through the end of 2023, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC snapped its eight-week winning streak on Friday, its longest since March 2019, while the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX broke its five-week rally, its longest since November 2021.

A slew of economic data including a key inflation gauge, durable goods and University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index will be released this week. Powell is also set to speak again later this week.

At 5:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 9 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 29.5 points, or 0.2%.

Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O slipped 1.6% premarket after UBS downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy", while Tesla Inc TSLA.O fell 2.1% after Goldman Sachs cut the electric car maker's rating to "neutral".

Moderna Inc MRNA.O rose 3.1% after UBS upgraded the vaccine maker's stock to "buy".

