US STOCKS-Futures dip as rising yields dent tech shares

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as rising Treasury yields weighed on major technology stocks, while bank shares extended gains as investors priced in an early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Bank stocks rose in premarket trade, tracking gains in yields after Jerome Powell's reappointment as Fed Chair raised market expectations for an interest rate hike by as soon as June 2022. US/

Wall Street's biggest lenders rose between 0.2% and 0.8%, with Citigroup Inc C.N leading gains.

Rising yields continued to weigh on technology stocks, with majors including Meta Platforms FB.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O down between 0.3% and 0.5%. Large tech shares are sensitive to yields as investors discount future earnings against returns on debt.

The Nasdaq .IXIC and the S&P 500 .SPX had slipped from record highs on Monday, as Powell's nomination prompted a volatile session.

Concerns over rising inflation also remained at the forefront, with investors fearing the potential economic impact of higher prices lasting longer than expected.

Focus is now on upcoming IHS business activity data, due at 9:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT).

At 6:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 40 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 10 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 77 points, or 0.47%.

Among other premarket movers, Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O fell 8.8% after its third-quarter revenue growth rate slowed to 35% as demand for its video-conferencing tools eased from pandemic-fueled heights last year.

XPeng Inc XPEV.N rose 4.2% on the electric vehicle maker's upbeat third-quarter results and outlook. Most other EV makers, including Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Lucid Group LCID.O, fell.

