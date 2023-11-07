US STOCKS-Futures dip as rate cut optimism wanes; more Fed speakers on tap

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.23%, S&P 0.23%, Nasdaq 0.19%

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday as optimism about the Federal Reserve easing monetary conditions next year fizzled out, with markets on tenterhooks ahead of comments by more central bank officials.

After a stellar rally last week driven by tumbling Treasury yields, equities have lost momentum in recent days as investors await commentary by Fed policymakers for any signs of a pushback against expectations that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari doused hopes of early rate cuts late on Monday, saying the central bank likely has more work ahead of it to control inflation.

Adding to the pressure on stocks, U.S. Treasury yields also rebounded from multi-week lows in the previous session, ahead of large bond auctions this week that could determine whether there is enough demand for U.S. government debt.

The benchmark ten-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR was last at 4.60%, slightly lower than Monday's level.

Market participants will parse commentary from Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams later on Tuesday for more clues on the central bank's interest rate path. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks will grab the spotlight on Wednesday.

Uncertainty about the timing of potential rate cuts and some dismal corporate forecasts for the fourth quarter have cast a doubt on whether there could be a year-end rally for stocks.

"The chatter of potentially higher-for-longer rates, growing signs of slowing global economy and the rising recession odds don’t offer a bright outlook for equities into the year end," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"Seasonally speaking, November and December are known to be good months for the S&P500 stocks. But this year, the picture is overshadowed by a lot of weak guidance and revenue warnings."

The corporate earnings season has entered its last leg, with a majority of the companies in the S&P 500 having already reported results for the third quarter.

Uber Technologies UBER.N is due to report results before markets open while eBay EBAY.O and Bumble BMBL.O are among those scheduled to post earnings late on Tuesday.

At 5:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 79 points, or 0.23%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 10 points, or 0.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 29.25 points, or 0.19%.

Shares of Intel INTC.O edged up 0.6% in premarket trading after a report said the chipmaker was the leading candidate to likely get billions in government funding for secure defense-chip facilities.

