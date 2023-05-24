News & Insights

US Markets
A

US STOCKS-Futures dip as debt ceiling impasse keeps investors on edge

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

May 24, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as yet another round of talks between the White House and Republican representatives over raising the debt ceiling failed to make a breakthrough, keeping investors on edge.

The lack of progress in talks to raise the $31.4 trillion borrowing limit ahead of the June 1 deadline has weighed on Wall Street, with its benchmark indexes ending the previous session sharply lower.

Shorter-dated Treasury yields continued to rise, with yields on the 1-month US1MT=RR bond hitting another record high at 5.8920%, as worries about a possible government debt default rise.

"Optimism over a debt ceiling deal is getting tired out as the two parties are 'close on a number of issues' but we still haven't got a deal," Mohit Kumar, chief financial economist at Jefferies said in a note.

"Odds of a deal by end of this week or early next week are looking good, but its politics, so accidents can happen."

Investors also await minutes from the Federal Reserve's May 2-3 meeting, due later in the day, to assess the central bank's interest-rate path.

At 7:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 124 points, or 0.37%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 14.75 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 48.5 points, or 0.35%.

Among early movers, Agilent Technologies IncA.N shares plunged 9.4% in premarket trading after the company cut its annual sales and profit forecasts.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O dipped 1.0% ahead of its quarterly earnings after markets close.

PacWest BancorpPACW.O rose 7.3% as the regional lender sold its property lending division to real estate financing firm Roc360, seeking to bolster confidence in its financial health.

Among mid-cap retail earnings, Kohl's CorpKSS.N advanced 10.8% as the department store chain reaffirmed its annual forecast even as first-quarter sales missed estimates.

Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O jumped 11.0% as the apparel retailer posted upbeat first-quarter results, boosted by strong demand and leaner inventory levels.

VF CorpVFC.N gained 2.9% after beating fourth-quarter profit and sales estimates, helped by strong demand for its North Face brand.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

A
NVDA
PACW
KSS
URBN
VFC
SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.