US STOCKS-Futures climb, Twitter slumps as Musk puts deal on hold

Futures: Dow 0.79%, S&P 1.15%, Nasdaq 1.75%

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Friday at the end of a bumpy week marked by rising concerns over tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth, while Twitter plunged after Elon Musk put his deal for the social media company on hold.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N slid 17.5% in premarket trading after the Tesla Inc TSLA.O chief executive said the $44-billion deal was "temporarily on hold", citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.

Shares of Tesla TSLA.O jumped 5.3% after tumbling 27% since the Twitter deal was announced last month.

Other tech and growth stocks Meta Platforms FB.O, Google-owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Nvidia Corp NVDA.O rose between 1.2% and 3.4% after falling for most part of the week.

Wall Street has gyrated wildly this week on concerns that Russia-Ukraine crisis, fast-rising inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns in China coupled with hawkish Federal Reserve policy moves could spark a global economic slowdown.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index .SPX came within a striking distance of confirming it had entered a bear market after swooning from its all-time high reached on Jan. 3. The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC is already in a bear market, down 29.1% from its record close in November last year.

At 06:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 249 points, or 0.79%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 45 points, or 1.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 208.75 points, or 1.75%.

