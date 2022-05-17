US STOCKS-Futures climb as technology and growth stocks rebound

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures up: Dow 1%, S&P 1.70%, Nasdaq 2.05%

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday, as strong earnings from Home Depot and United Airlines added to an upbeat global mood driven by hopes of easing crackdown on tech firms and COVID-19 in China.

Big technology and growth companies led the rebound in premarket trading, with Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Nvidia Corp NVDA.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O up between 1.8% and 3.4%.

Home Depot Inc HD.N added 3.7% after it raised its full-year sales forecast as demand for home improvement tools and building materials holds up.

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O rose 4.7% after the carrier raised its current-quarter revenue forecast, underscoring a boom in travel demand.

However, Dow component Walmart Inc WMT.N fell 4% after the retail giant cut its annual profit forecast, signaling a bigger hit to margins from surging costs.

U.S. retail sales data for April is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

In Europe and Asia, shares jumped as Shanghai achieved the long-awaited milestone of three straight days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones, raising hopes that restrictions might be eased. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms rose as a meeting between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and tech executives, currently underway, lifted expectations that Beijing's tech sector regulatory crackdown might ease.

A positive first-quarter earnings season has been overshadowed by worries about the Ukraine war, soaring inflation, COVID-19 lockdown in China and aggressive policy tightening by central banks.

The S&P 500 .SPX has declined 3% and the Nasdaq .IXIC 5.5% so far in May, due to losses in growth stocks.

A slew of Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, are scheduled to speak later in the day and their comments would be parsed for clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.

Traders now see a nearly 84% probability of a 50-basis point rate hike in June. FEDWATCH

At 06:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 469 points, or 1.46%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 68 points, or 1.7%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 251 points, or 2.05%.

Among other stocks, Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O gained 4% after Piper Sandler upgraded the semiconductor designer's stock to "overweight".

Citigroup C.N jumped 5.3% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N disclosed a nearly $3 billion investment in the U.S. lender.

Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O gained 7.4% after the Grand Theft Auto" publisher posted upbeat fourth-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.