US STOCKS-Futures climb after Wall Street's worst day in three months

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures surged about 2% on Friday, pointing to a quick rebound for Wall Street from its biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronnavirus infections.

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures surged about 2% on Friday, pointing to a quick rebound for Wall Street from its biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronnavirus infections.

Big U.S. lenders including Bank of America Corp BAC.N, Citigroup Inc C.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N rose between 3% and 5% in premarket trading after taking a hammering earlier this week.

The S&P 500 closed about 6% lower on Thursday as nerves over a rising number of new infections in several U.S. states replaced expectations of a swift recovery that drove the Nasdaq to a record high and led the S&P 500 well above its March lows.

The Federal Reserve's indication of a long road to recovery on Wednesday also heightened concerns, putting the three main U.S. stock indexes on track for their worst week in about three months.

At 6:09 a.m. ET (10:08 GMT), U.S. e-minis stocks futures EScv1 rose 1.99% to 3,070.25 points. The daily up trading limit for S&P futures is at 3,152.

Dow E-minis 1YMcv1 were up 608 points, or 2.42%, with 59,444 contracts changing hands. Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 were up 163 points, or 1.68%.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX eased about 4.5 points after spiking to 40, its highest level since April 23.

Photoshop maker Adobe Inc ADBE.O rose 5.2% after posting better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud software.

Yoga apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O fell 4.9% after posting lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit due to coronavirus-led store closures.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

