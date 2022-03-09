US STOCKS-Futures bounce after four-day sell-off on Wall Street

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures up: Dow 1.50%, S&P 1.68%, Nasdaq 2.06%

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday after four straight sessions of losses on Wall Street as oil prices eased and investors snapped up stocks hammered by concerns over Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures NQcv1 led the rebound, rising 2.06%. Megacap growth stocks Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Meta Platforms FB.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O all gained more than 2% each in premarket trading.

Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Bank of America BAC.N, rose between 2.3% and 2.7%.

Travel and leisure stocks surged the most. Carnival Corp CCL.N and United Airlines Holdings UAL.O climbed 6.8% and 4.4%, respectively, after plummeting sharply this week as soaring oil prices threatened a nascent recovery.

Meanwhile, Russia said it would achieve its goal of ensuring Ukraine's neutral status and would prefer to do that through talks.

Energy shares tumbled after a rally on the back of oil surging past $130 a barrel, with the S&P 500 energy sector .SPNY gaining nearly 3% this week. Oil slipped towards $125 in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors assessed the U.S. ban of Russian oil imports. O/R

At 6:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 490 points, or 1.5%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 70 points, or 1.68%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 272.75 points, or 2.06%.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell for the second straight session.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

