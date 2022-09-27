US STOCKS-Futures bounce after brutal Wall Street selloff

By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped about 1% on Tuesday, following a bruising selloff over the last few sessions on rate-hike induced recession fears that confirmed the Dow .DJI has been in a bear market for most of this year.

If gains hold till the open, the three major stock indexes will snap a five-day losing streak, with rate-sensitive growth shares leading the advance in premarket trading.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Meta Platforms Inc META.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O, rose between 1.1% and 2.1% as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR eased from more than a decade high. US/

Oil stocks got a shot in the arm after a sharp recovery in crude prices, with Exxon XOM.N and Chevron CVX.N up 1.4% each.

At 6:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 273 points, or 0.93%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 42.25 points, or 1.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 152.5 points, or 1.35%.

Concerns about corporate profits coming under pressure from soaring prices, an economic downturn and higher interest rates have roiled Wall Street in the past two weeks, pushing the S&P 500 to new closing lows for the year on Monday.

Analysts have cut their S&P 500 earnings estimates for the third and fourth quarters, and for all of 2022. For the third quarter, overall S&P 500 earnings are seen rising just 4.6% year-over-year, compared with the 11.1% growth expected at the start of July.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday sloughed off rising volatility in global markets, from slumping U.S. stocks to currency turbulence abroad, and said their priority remained controlling domestic inflation.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the central bank will need to raise interest rates by at least another percentage point this year, highlighting the Fed's combative stance to quash too-high inflation.

Analysts at Wells Fargo now see the U.S. central bank taking its target range for the Fed funds rate to 4.75%-5.00% by the first quarter of 2023.

Later in the day, investors will be watching for August durable goods orders, as well as consumer confidence data for the month.

