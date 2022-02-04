US Markets
AMZN

US STOCKS-Futures bolstered by Amazon results ahead of jobs report

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Friday as Amazon.com Inc's robust earnings for the holiday reason lifted the mood at the end of a week of volatile trading that saw mixed earnings from Big Tech firms.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures up: Dow 0.10%, S&P 0.55%, Nasdaq 1.24%

Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Friday as Amazon.com Inc's robust earnings for the holiday reason lifted the mood at the end of a week of volatile trading that saw mixed earnings from Big Tech firms.

The world's largest retailer AMZN.O jumped 12.7% in premarket trading on plans to raise the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions to offset higher costs.

The main U.S. stock indexes tumbled on Thursday after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc's FB.O shares plunged 26% following a dour outlook, thwarting the stock market's attempt at a recovery on upbeat earnings from other megacap growth companies such as Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O.

Meta, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Alphabet firmed between 0.4% and 1.8%.

At 5:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 36 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 24.75 points, or 0.55%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 180 points, or 1.24%.

In focus will be the Labor Department's monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday that are likely to show U.S. job growth slowed sharply in January as COVID-19 infections lashed the nation.

The data is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

"Investors will likely look past what is sure to be a weak jobs report," said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors.

"Slowing COVID-19 cases combined with a Fed unlikely to be deterred from its mission to raise rates should keep investors from dwelling too long on January's economic data."

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN FB GOOGL MSFT AAPL NFLX SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular