US STOCKS-Futures advance ahead of key jobs data

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday as investors awaited a crucial jobs report to look for signs of a slowing labor market, a key factor in dictating the path of interest rates.

After a slew of mixed jobs reports through the week, the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday is expected to show U.S. job growth slowed moderately in September, increasing by 170,000 after rising by 187,000 in August.

The labor market has managed to withstand the onslaught of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hike campaign, worrying investors that the central bank would keep its monetary policy tighter for a longer duration in its fight against inflation.

The unemployment rate likely retreated from a 1-1/2-year high, while the Labor Department's report is also expected to show wage gains remaining elevated.

"It appears that the U.S. labor market continues to fire on most cylinders and if that's confirmed by the official employment readings today, it could light another fire under Treasury yields and by extension help the dollar to resume its uptrend," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at forex broker XM.

Traders put the chance of interest rates remaining unchanged in November and December at around 82% and 64%, respectively, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The S&P 500 .SPX eyes its fifth straight weekly fall, while the Dow .DJI is on track to decline for the third straight week.

Energy .SPNY is set to be worst hit amongst the major S&P 500 sectors this week, while communications services .SPLRCL is on track to be the best performing.

Federal Reserve officials on Thursday indicated little concern that the recent rise in yields could imperil a "soft landing" for the economy, and said it could actually help the central bank in its fight against inflation.

Looking ahead, data would take center stage once again with September consumer price inflation and producer price index readings due next week.

Focus will also be on the upcoming quarterly earnings season, with major banks including JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N, Citigroup C.N and asset manager BlackRock BLK.N reporting next week.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 74 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.25 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 43.5 points, or 0.29%.

EV maker Tesla TSLA.O fell 1.1% in premarket trading after cutting prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States.

Exxon Mobil XOM.N lost 1.6% after sources told Reuters that the largest U.S. oil producer was in advanced talks to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N. Pioneer's stock jumped 12.1%.

Levi StraussLEVI.N fell 1.3% after the denim clothing maker cut its annual forecasts for the second time after missing third-quarter sales estimates.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com; Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.