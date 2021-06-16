US Markets
US STOCKS-Fed jitters keep S&P, Nasdaq futures below record highs

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

S&P and Nasdaq futures hovered just below record highs on Wednesday with investors on edge before potential comments from the Federal Reserve on when it would taper its massive monetary stimulus.

June 16 (Reuters) - S&P and Nasdaq futures hovered just below record highs on Wednesday with investors on edge before potential comments from the Federal Reserve on when it would taper its massive monetary stimulus.

The Fed has previously tried to assuage concerns that rising inflation would prompt it to tighten its ultra loose monetary policy, but data on Tuesday showing a jump in producer prices has again raised expectations the central bank could begin debating closing the taps at its meeting this week.

The central bank's latest policy statement is expected to be released with fresh economic projections at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

At 6:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 34 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 0.75 points, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 15.25 points, or 0.11%.

In corporate news, Oracle Corp ORCL.N dropped 4.7% in premarket trading as the business software maker forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates.

Banks including JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Bank of America BAC.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N tracked a dip in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR. /US

Energy stocks Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Chevron CVX.N were subdued even as oil prices climbed toward $75 a barrel to their highest since April 2019. O/R

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

