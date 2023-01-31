US STOCKS-Easing inflation worries lift Wall Street ahead of Fed decision

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures

Growth in U.S. labor costs slows in Q4

Fed decision on interest rates on Wednesday

GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit

Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.86%, S&P 0.55%, Dow 0.18%

By Johann M Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as labor cost data indicated that the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to taming inflation was taking hold ahead of a decision by the central bank, while gains on the Dow were limited by weak earnings updates.

U.S. employment costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, bolstering expectations of the Fed slowing the pace of its interest rate increases.

"The report was a little lower than expected and that seemed to really spark a move in markets," said Randy Frederick, managing director at Charles Schwab.

"It shows that the overall economy is slowing down, but it should be a positive overall because it means that the Fed's actions to quell inflation are actually working."

The Fed will decide on rates on Wednesday, with traders betting on a 25-basis-point hike (bps) at the end of the its two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June. 0#FEDWATCH

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were up, with consumer discretionary .SPLRCD rising 1.2% after a 7.2% gain in General Motors Co GM.N.

The automobile conglomerate forecast stronger-than-expected earnings for 2023 and said it would cut $2 billion in costs.

United Parcel ServiceUPS.N jumped 4.2% on strong quarterly earnings, boosting the Dow Jones Transport Average index .DJT.

Capping gains on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was Caterpillar IncCAT.N, down 4.2% after reporting a drop in quarterly profit on higher manufacturing costs, while McDonald's CorpMCD.N dropped 2.4% on warnings of short-term inflationary pressures.

"With additional earnings coming in this week, participants are a little concerned that the market got a little bit ahead of itself and so are a little cautious heading into the Fed meeting," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

PulteGroup IncPHM.Njumped about 9%, lifting the PHLX Housing index .HGXto a 10-month high, after its quarterly earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations aided by higher house prices.

The S&P 500 and the Dow are set to end January higher for the first time since 2019, while the Nasdaq is up more than 9% as appetite for growth stocks bounced back.

Hopes of a downshift in the Fed's policy has eased worries of pressured valuations for the rate-sensitive group.

As many as 165 S&P 500 companies have reported earnings for the fourth quarter. Earnings are expected to have fallen 2.4% for the quarter, compared with a 3% decline expected a day earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.81-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.88-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

