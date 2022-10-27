US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 eye higher open after GDP data

By Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 were set to open higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth rebounded in the third quarter, keeping at bay worries about an imminent recession fueled by aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The U.S. Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased at a 2.6% annualized rate last quarter, above expectations of a 2.4% rise, in its advance GDP estimate.

The report showed an end to two straight quarterly decreases in output, which had raised concerns that the U.S. economy was in recession. The core PCE price index, a key inflation metric, rose in line with expectations and showed a decline from the second quarter.

"What we're seeing is an economy that has snapped back from two quarters of negative GDP, and it's probably opened the debate as to whether or not the economy was in recession in the first two quarters of the year," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"It raises the possibility of one more rate hike in December and then a pause."

Meanwhile, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O fell 22.7% in premarket trading, as it posted a drop in third-quarter profit and forecast a weak holiday quarter.

Analysts have set the bar low for the third-quarter reporting season, with aggregate S&P 500 profit growth now seen at 2.3% year-on-year, compared with 4.5% at the start of the month, according to Refinitiv data.

Data scheduled for Friday is expected show the Fed's preferred measure of inflation continued to run at roughly three times the U.S. central bank's annual target last month.

Futures 1YMcv1 tracking the blue-chip Dow rose amid a handful of positive earnings reports.

Caterpillar Inc CAT.N jumped 4.9% after the heavy-equipment maker posted a rise in third-quarter profit, while McDonald's Corp MCD.N added 2.5% on beating quarterly comparable sales estimates.

Merck & Co Inc MRK.N rose 1.6%, while Honeywell International Inc HON.O climbed 4.4% as both companies reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O were down 1.7%, while Apple Inc AAPL.O fell 0.5%. Both the companies are due to report results later on Thursday.

At 8:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 334 points, or 1.05%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14.25 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 11.75 points, or 0.1%.

