US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 end down as US interest-rate worries mount, bank shares slip

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors stayed worried the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and as banks shares eased.

The financial sector <.SPBK> fell 0.9% and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500. An S&P downgradeof credit ratings of multiple regional U.S. lenders weighed on banks shares, with the KBW regional banking index .KRXsliding 2.7% and the S&P 500 banks index .SPXBKfalling 2.4%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RRhit almost 16-year highs overnight on the view the Fed could keep rates higher for longer. Higher borrowing costs can slow spending by businesses and consumers.

Investors also eagerly awaited results and a forecast from chip heavyweight Nvidia NVDA.O due after the bell on Wednesday. Nvidia surprised investors with its strong forecast in May, fueling a rally in its own and other tech stocks amid artificial intelligence hopes.

Shares of Nvidia hit an all-time high of $481.87 early but were down 2.8% on the day.

Department stores were among the day's biggest decliners. Macy's M.Nsank 14.1% after the chain warned of weak consumer spending through the crucial holiday shopping season. Shares of Kohl's Corp. KSS.N were down 10.3% while Nordstrom Inc JWN.N was down 9.8%.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.38 billion shares, compared with the 10.97 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.43-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.43-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 221 new lows.

